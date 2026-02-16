Iran congratulates Bangladesh on recent elections

Esmaeil Baghaei described in the recent successful holding of the Bangladeshi parliament elections as a sign of the country's people's resolve to decide for their own future and an important step to continue progress on the national level.

The Iranian spokesman further expressed hope that the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two Muslim nations will develop more than before.

General elections in Bangladesh were held on 12 February 2026 to elect members of the Jatiya Sangsad. It was the first general election since the July Revolution that ended the 15-year-long rule of Sheikh Hasina. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide victory in the election, securing two-thirds of seats; Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured the second most seats. A constitutional referendum on the July Charter was held alongside the election.

