Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Japan on National Day

In a congratulatory message on Tuesday, Pezeshkian felicitated the National Day of Japan to the government and people of this country, emphasizing the deepening historical-cultural relations and amicable relations between Tehran and Tokyo.

In addition, President Pezeshkian stressed the need to strengthen bilateral and international cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Expressing his satisfaction with long-standing and age-old relations between the two countries, the Iranian president expressed hope that practical and effective steps would be taken during the new term to consolidate and develop cooperation in various fields.

Referring to Iran's principled approach to foreign policy based on strengthening regional and international peace and security, Pezeshkian welcomed Japan's responsible role in the global arenas.

By relying on an approach based on dialogue, Japan can play an effective role in reducing tensions, strengthening stability, and promoting diplomatic solutions in the West Asian region, based on the principles of dialogue, cooperation, equality, and mutual respect, he underlined.

In his message, Iranian President Pezeshkian wished evermore success and prosperity for the prime minister, government and nation of this country.

