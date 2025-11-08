Israel launches yet another drone strike on southern Lebanon

According to reports from Al-Mayadeen, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the area between Janam, east of Sheba, and Rachaiya. The strike came only hours after another Israeli drone attack on the city of Bint Jbeil.

Earlier, the Lebanese outlet El-Nashra reported that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil. At least seven people were wounded in that attack.

Despite the escalation and continued Israeli drone strikes, the Lebanese government is moving forward with efforts to meet US and Israeli demands related to the disarmament of Hezbollah.

