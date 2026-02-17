Iran to block parts of Strait of Hormuz as part of drill

Later today, during the Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz naval exercise, parts of the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for a few hours to comply with safety and shipping principles, local Iranian media reported.

The IRGC Navy launched the “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz” exercise under the supervision of Commander-in-Chief Major General of the IRGC Mohammad Pakpour.

The Smart Control drills in Hormuz examines scenarios for reciprocal military action in response to threats, the Iranian TV said.

IRGC was cited as saying by the Iranian TV that Smart Control drills in Hormuz aimed to assess the readiness of naval operational units.

The following video footage by the national Iranian TV shows the IRGC Navy helicopter taking off for the mission during the exercise, which the correspondent says will continue in the next hours.

MNA