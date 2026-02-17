  1. Politics
Omani FM says Iran-US talks in Geneva made good progress

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman who mediated Iran and the US talks in the Swiss city of Geneva said that the talks "were concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant  technical issues."

"Today’s indirect negotiations between The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in Geneva concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant  technical issues. The spirit of our meetings was constructive. Together we made serious efforts to define a number of guiding principles for a final deal. The contribution of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was much appreciated. Much work is yet to be done, and the parties left with clear next steps before the next meeting," Badr Albusaidi wrote in a series of posts on X.

Meanwhile, the Omani foreign ministry has said in a statement that the indirect talks ended with "tangible progress," paving the way for their imminent continuation.

