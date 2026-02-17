Iran holds 40th-day memorial ceremony for victims of riots

The video footage shows that the First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref was one of the first attendees who arrived in the ceremony.

The Cabinet of President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the people of Iran to attend the ceremony marking the fortieth day since the passing of the martyrs and victims of the recent incidents.

The peaceful protests escalated into violent unrest on January 8 and 9 with the involvement of Mossad and US-backed elements, resulting in the death of 3,117 Iranian citizens.

The statement also said that it is self-evident that the bereaved families are free to hold their own gatherings and ceremonies according to their will and traditions.

This item is being updated...