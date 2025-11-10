Israeli regime targets several places in south Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting Al-Mahmoudiya in south Lebanon Al-Manar correspondent said in a report early on Monday.

The correspondent also reported a series of Israeli strikes on eastern mountain range, followed by his report about an Israeli drone attack on a car in Hermel, northeastern Lebanon.

In the afternoon, the Al-Manar reported declared a new Israeli air raid targeting Al-Jarmaq area in South Lebanon.

The Zionist regime has intensified its aggression on South Lebanon in violation of the last year's ceasefire over the past few weeks in a bid to pressure the Lebanese government to push ahead with its plan to disarm the Hezbollah resistance.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep its arms, calling on the Lebanese government not to fall in the trap laid by the US and the Israeli regime to make Lebanon defenseless in the face of aggressions.

The Lebanese resistance has defended the Lebanese territories with might for over two decades.

MNA