Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy non-negotiable

"Nuclear weapons constitute greatest threat to humanity," Araghchi said at his speech at the the UN Disarmament Conference.

"Iran has consistently pursued a peaceful path of nuclear energy. Iran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons," he said, adding "Attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities constitute a war crime."

"The failure of the UNSC and IAEA to unequivocally condemn these attacks sets a dangerous precedent."

"Iran has consistently stressed its commitment to work with the IAEA within their comprehensive safeguard framework. The cooperation should strictly be on a technical level and unbiased," the minister said.

"Conduct of certain Western states, US, in particular, undermine negotiation process," he added.

"I had a technical discussion with Grossi on technical issues on how we can continue the technical cooperation between the agency and Iran," he later said.

"We also discussed the role the agency can play between the IAEA and USA," he continued.

"We are hopeful that today's negotiations will lead to sustainable and relevant solutions," the Iranian minister also said.

