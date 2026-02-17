  1. Politics
Feb 17, 2026, 1:59 PM

8 Islamic, Arab states denounce Israel attack on West Bank

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Eight Arab and Islamic countries issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the Israeli regime's moves to occupy areas of the West Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, a number of eight Islamic and Arab states strongly condemned the movements of the Israeli regime for occupying areas in the West Bank.

Leaders of the eight Arab and Islamic states stated that they condemn Israel's agreement to begin the process of documenting West Bank’s land for the first time since 1967.

The Israeli action is illegal and creates dangerous tensions in the region. The aim of this illegal action is to accelerate the process of illegal settlement construction and confiscation of Palestinian land, the statement added.

The Ziost regime's move is in blatant violation of international law, especially the Fourth Geneva Agreement and Security Council resolutions regarding the West Bank.

Earlier, various countries had taken separate positions against the Zionist regime's plan. The United Nations had also called for the immediate scrapping of the resolution by the Zionist regime's cabinet.

MNA

News ID 241867

