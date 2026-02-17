  1. Video
Feb 17, 2026, 3:40 PM

VIDEO: Footage shows massive landslide hit Indonesia

VIDEO: Footage shows massive landslide hit Indonesia

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – A massive landslide has ripped through the East Ungaran District in Indonesia.

