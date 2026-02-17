https://en.mehrnews.com/news/241876/ Feb 17, 2026, 3:40 PM News ID 241876 Video Video Feb 17, 2026, 3:40 PM VIDEO: Footage shows massive landslide hit Indonesia TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – A massive landslide has ripped through the East Ungaran District in Indonesia. Download 16 MB News ID 241876 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Death toll from Indonesian floods, landslides passes 700 Over 30 dead as heavy rains trigger landslide in Sri Lanka 6 killed in Indonesia landslide in Central Java, 17 missing At least 28 killed in heavy flooding in Mexico Tags Indonesia Landslide Flood flash floods
