Iran not to give in to threats in talks with US in Geneva: FM

In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: Submission before threats.”

“Joined by nuclear experts, I will meet [International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General] Rafael Grossi on Monday for deep technical discussion. Also meeting [Omani Foreign Minister] Badr al-Busaidi ahead of diplomacy with US on Tues,” the top diplomat wrote on X on Monday.

Araghchi arrived in the Swiss city on Sunday night for the second round of indirect negotiations with the US on Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program, throughout which Oman is expected to continue its intermediary role.

The foreign minister is accompanied by a high-ranking diplomatic and specialized delegation.

The first round of the negotiations was held earlier this month in the Omani capital Muscat.

During his stay in Geneva, Araghchi is set to meet as well with his Swiss counterpart and other international figures. He will also address the United Nations Conference on Disarmament.

