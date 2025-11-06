  1. World
Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's military says it has launched a wave of air strikes targeting what it says are Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.

The barrage on Thursday came soon after a separate Israeli raid targeted southern Lebanon’s Tyre district.

The Israeli army claimed it hit members of Hezbollah’s construction unit, Al Jazeera reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency confirmed Israeli raids near the towns of Toura and Aabbasiyyeh in the Tyre area, and in the southern area of Taybeh but did not report any casualties. In also reported an Israeli warplane flying at a low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The attacks come as Hezbollah issued a firm rejection of any political negotiations with Israel, saying such talks would “not serve the national interest”.

