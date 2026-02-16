Iran resolved to secure people interests in talks: FM

He made the comments in a meeting with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Geneva on Monday ahead of the Oman-mediated talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s views and considerations on nuclear issues and lifting of the US oppressive sanctions were explained.

Expressing thanks for the efforts of the Omani Foreign Minister in helping to advance the current diplomatic process, the Iranian emphasized Iran’s determination and seriousness in using result-oriented diplomacy to secure the legitimate interests and rights of the Iranian people and safeguard peace and stability in the region.

MNA

