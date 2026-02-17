Russia inaugurates cultural center in Tehran

The Russian energy minister, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, and a deputy of Iran’s minister of culture were among those present at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, the Russian Energy Ministry had announced in a press statement following a meeting between Tsivilev and Jalali that the two countries intend to sign several agreements in the fields of trade and economic cooperation as part of the programs of the joint intergovernmental commission.

“Russia and Iran are mutually interested in advancing joint infrastructure projects, including in the fuel and energy sector, ensuring energy security, and strengthening technological sovereignty for both nations,” Tsivilev said during an address at a ceremonial reception hosted by the embassy of Iran in Moscow on February 10.

The Russian energy minister has announced that the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled for spring 2025 in Moscow, where efforts to bolster trade and economic partnership between Russia and Iran will continue.

MNA/TSN