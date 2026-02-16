Iran denounces antihuman, illegal US sanctions against Cuba

Expressing solidarity with the people and government of Cuba, Baghaei denounced the antihuman and illegal US sanctions imposed against the Cuban people.

Referring to the more than 64 years of economic blockade of Cuba by the US government, which has had extensive human and material consequences for the country and has led to the gross violations of the fundamental human rights of the Cuban people, the foreign ministry spokesman noted, “Undoubtedly, economic sanctions imposed against Cuba are a clear violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the right of its people to self-determination and the principle of respect for the national sovereignty of states and prohibition of interference in internal affairs of countries.”

The US government must be held accountable for its continuous and systematic violation of these principles and rules, as well as its widespread violation of human rights against Cuban people which is tantamount to committing heinous crime against humanity, he added.

MNA