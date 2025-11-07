  1. Sports
Iran, Afghanistan futsal teams draw in ISG in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Iran futsal team were held by Afghanistan in a 2-2 draw in Group B of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Thursday.

Masoud Yousef scored two goals for Iran and Mojtaba Hosseini and Mehdi Norouz netted for Afghanistan, according to Tehran Times.

Iran, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Morocco in their opening match, are scheduled to face Tajikistan on Saturday.

Group A includes Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from Nov. 4 to 21 at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

