Iran’s men’s volleyball victorious over Turkey: Riyadh 2025

According to Tehran Times, Iran, who had already defeated Bahrain 3-2 and Qatar 3-0 in the Games, will play Chad and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 10 and 12, respectively.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA