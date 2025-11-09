Yemen warns of resumed strikes should Israel renews Gaza war

Major General Yusuf Hassan Ismail al-Madani issued the warning in a message to the fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, where he declared, "If the enemy resumes the war in Gaza, we will return to the battlefield by carrying out military operations."

Al-Madani stated: "We will keep our promise and stand by you, no matter what the price."

Previously, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, which leads Sanaa government, warned of the possibility of an imminent war, saying that,"We have emerged from this stage stronger than before and we are undoubtedly on the verge of a new round of confrontation with the enemy."

MNA