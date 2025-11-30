Yemenis hold a million-man march on Independence Day

On the 58th anniversary of the expulsion of the British occupiers from their country, Yemenis held massive demonstrations under the slogan "Freedom of choice is ours and the occupier is doomed to failure," emphasizing their readiness for a new round of confrontation with the enemies.

Thousands of Yemenis held a massive demonstration in Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa on the 58th anniversary of the expulsion of the last British occupier from the city of Aden, known as "Eid al-Independence," in response to the call of Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi Leader of Yemen’s Ansarlleh Resistance Movement.

Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Daif Allah Rassam, extended congratulations on the occasion, praising the Yemeni people fought heroic battles against the British colonizer as well as against new invaders and occupiers, Al-Masirah reported.

Rassam affirmed the readiness of Yemen’s tribes to engage in the struggle for the liberation of “the occupied governorates,” referring to the eastern and southern regions under Saudi‑led coalition control.

Governor of Hadramout, Luqman Baras, emphasized that the celebration takes place amid regional and international developments that require unity and cohesion to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

On Saturday, the Sanaa government held a celebratory event marking the 58th anniversary of Independence Day, which falls on November 30, commemorating the departure of the last British soldier from southern Yemen.

MNA