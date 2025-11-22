  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 22, 2025, 5:18 PM

Israeli military martyrs five Palestinians in strike in Gaza

Israeli military martyrs five Palestinians in strike in Gaza

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The Israeli army violated the ceasefire and targeted a car in the Gaza Strip, killing a number of Palestinian civilians.

Preliminary reports by Palestinian media said that at least five people, including children were killed and several others were injured when the Israeli regime's military conducted an airstrike on a vehicle in Derl Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday. 

The regime claims to have targeted a senior Qassam Brigades commander.

The regime violates the US-brokered ceasefire on a daily basis. 

A military Israeli regime's official claims to have targeted Alaa Hadidi, chief of supply in Hamas’s weapons manufacturing headquarters.

MNA

News ID 239069

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News