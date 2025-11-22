Israeli military martyrs five Palestinians in strike in Gaza

Preliminary reports by Palestinian media said that at least five people, including children were killed and several others were injured when the Israeli regime's military conducted an airstrike on a vehicle in Derl Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The regime claims to have targeted a senior Qassam Brigades commander.

The regime violates the US-brokered ceasefire on a daily basis.

A military Israeli regime's official claims to have targeted Alaa Hadidi, chief of supply in Hamas’s weapons manufacturing headquarters.

MNA