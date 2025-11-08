Iran slams US role in Israel's June aggression

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Michael Imran Kanu on November 7, Amir Saeed Iravani denounced the “irrefutable evidence” of US’ responsibility in the Israeli assaults on Iranian territory in June 2025.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks that he was “in charge” of the operation, the ambassador said the statement exposes Washington’s direct involvement and contradicts earlier US denials.

What follows is the text of his letter:

Excellencies,

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

I am writing to draw your attention and that of the members of the Security Council to a recent statement by the President of the United States, who has explicitly and publicly acknowledged his leadership and the United States' responsibility for the twelve-day acts of aggression and criminal war committed by the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran from 13 to 24 June 2025. On Thursday, 6 November 2025, President Donald J. Trump told reporters: "Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that." He further added, "When Israel attacked Iran first, that was a great day for Israel because that attack did more damage than the rest of them put together."

This statement constitutes clear and irrefutable evidence of the direct involvement, leadership, and command responsibility of the United States in orchestrating, directing, and enabling Israel's unlawful military aggression. These criminal aggressions-representing a grave and flagrant violation of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations, the peremptory norms prohibiting the threat or use of force against sovereign States and international humanitarian law- resulted in numerous civilian casualties, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and serious damage to Iran's safeguarded and peaceful nuclear facilities.

Furthermore, this explicit admission by the President of the United States concerning his leadership and the United States' direct involvement in the Israeli regime's military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran from the very first day clearly and unequivocally exposes the falsity of the earlier statement made by the United States Secretary of State on 13 June 2025, in which he deceitfully claimed that "we are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."

Given that this criminal confession by the highest authority of the United States constitutes clear, legally consequential, and irrefutable evidence establishing the international responsibility and culpability of the United States for these acts of aggression, the United States and the Israeli regime bear full and joint responsibility for their aggression and for the resulting loss of innocent lives, the extensive destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, and the deliberate targeting of safeguarded and peaceful nuclear facilities. This further reaffirms the inherent and sovereign right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to pursue all available international legal avenues to ensure that the United States and its officials are held fully accountable, to seek full reparation, including compensation, in accordance with international law, for all those lost their lives as well as for injuries, damages, and losses inflicted upon the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people.

I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of our highest consideration.

