Iran UN envoy rejects US, Israeli allegations

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Michael Imran Kanu on November 11, Saeed Iravani strongly rejected claims that Iran has transferred weapons to non-state actors or engaged in activities aimed at destabilizing the region, calling the allegations part of a “deliberate disinformation campaign.”

What follows is the text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

I am writing with reference to the statements made by the representatives of the United States and the Israeli regime during the open debate of the United Nations Security Council on "Small Arms and Light Weapons," held on 10 November 2025, in which they made baseless and politically motivated allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran-fabrications clearly intended to divert international attention from their own unlawful actions, including their unprovoked war and acts of aggression against my country, as well as from the ongoing aggression and atrocious crimes perpetrated by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territory and other parts of the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects all false claims by the representatives of the United States and the Israeli regime regarding the transfer of weapons to non-state actors and alleged efforts to destabilize the region. These baseless accusations are part of a deliberate disinformation campaign designed to falsely portray Iran as a source of instability, while the true cause of insecurity and instability in the region stems from the aggressive, unlawful, and destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime, fully enabled by its principal supporter, the United States. Iran's regional policies are transparent, legitimate, and consistent with international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also firmly rejects the unfounded and politically motivated allegation made by the representative of Ukraine at the aforementioned meeting regarding the transfer of weapons to the Russian Federation for use in the conflict in Ukraine. Iran's position on the Ukraine conflict has been consistent and remains unchanged.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently and unequivocally advocated for a peaceful settlement through genuine dialogue and diplomacy, in full conformity with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.

