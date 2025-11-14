  1. Politics
Nov 14, 2025, 10:50 AM

Baghaei pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli crime in Gilan

Baghaei pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli crime in Gilan

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei paid tribute to the martyrs of the crimes committed by the Israeli regime at the northern city of Astaneh Ashrafieh, Gilan province.

On a visit to the Martyrs graveyard  in the northern city of Astana Ashrafiyeh, he paid tribute to the city's distinguished martyrs, especially nuclear scientist martyr Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber, who was assassinated along with his wife, three children, and 11 other relatives and neighbors during the criminal attack by the Zionist regime on July 25, 2025.

In a brutal act of state terrorism, the Israeli regime assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Sedighi Saber alongside 12 members of his family in northern Iran, just hours before a ceasefire was set to take effect.

A family photo revealed the extent of the human loss, showing the scientist with his now-martyred relatives.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault. 

Baghaei pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli crime in Gilan

MA/6655271

News ID 238732
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News