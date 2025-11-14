Baghaei pays tribute to martyrs of Israeli crime in Gilan

On a visit to the Martyrs graveyard in the northern city of Astana Ashrafiyeh, he paid tribute to the city's distinguished martyrs, especially nuclear scientist martyr Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber, who was assassinated along with his wife, three children, and 11 other relatives and neighbors during the criminal attack by the Zionist regime on July 25, 2025.

In a brutal act of state terrorism, the Israeli regime assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Sedighi Saber alongside 12 members of his family in northern Iran, just hours before a ceasefire was set to take effect.

A family photo revealed the extent of the human loss, showing the scientist with his now-martyred relatives.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

