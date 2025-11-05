Iran volleyball earn hard fought win over Bahrain in ISG

The players of the Iranian team wore black armbands to pay tribute to Saber Kazemi, who died in an incident in Qatar. The two teams observed a minute's silence.

Today's match was Iran's first match in the ISG.

Iran will meet Qatar on Thursday.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA