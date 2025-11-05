Riyadh's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle

The Trump administration is considering a Saudi Arabian request to buy as many as 48 F-35 fighter jets, a potential multi-billion-dollar deal that has cleared a key Pentagon hurdle ahead of a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, two sources familiar with the matter say.

A sale would mark a significant policy shift, potentially altering the military balance in the Middle East and testing Washington’s definition of maintaining Israel’s “qualitative military edge.”

Saudi Arabia made a direct appeal earlier this year to US President Donald Trump and has long been interested in Lockheed Martin’s fighter, one of the people and a US official say. The Pentagon is now weighing a potential sale of 48 of the advanced aircraft, the US official and the person familiar with the talks tell Reuters. The size of the request and its status have not been previously reported.

The US official and a second US official, who acknowledges the weapons deal is moving through the system, says no final decision has been made and several more steps are needed before the ultimate nod, including further approvals at the cabinet level, sign-off from Trump and notification of Congress.

The Pentagon’s policy department worked on the potential transaction for months, and the case has now progressed to the secretary level within the Defense Department, according to one of the officials, who speaks on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon, White House and State Department have not immediately responded to requests for comment. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson says military sales are government-to-government transactions and the matter is best addressed by Washington.

