Iran stresses regional cooperation in pharmaceutical fields

​The Iranian minister made the comments while addressing the 8th Global Health Exhibition held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center – Malham, under the inspiring theme: “Invest in Health”.

He shed light on the Iranian pharmaceutical companies ' achievements, saying that "Today, Iran is one of the most robust and advanced pharmaceutical countries in the region that has been able to meet a large part of the domestic need for medicine through domestic production, from generic drugs to biotechnology and biosimilar products."

"High production capacity, innovative leadership in cell therapies and biopharmaceuticals, skillful human resources, and meeting international quality standards at competitive costs are among the outstanding features of medical sector in Iran, according to the Iranian minister."

"Iran is ready to participate in foreign investment in the health sector and welcomes any constructive cooperation in that field by providing appropriate infrastructure and a large market," Zafarghandi added.

In conclusion, the Minister of Health emphasized the scientific and investment synergy between Iran and Saudi Arabia and noted: "Let's combine the scientific power, capital, and perspectives of the two countries to build a regional power in the field of health and create a healthier future for our people."

MNA/ISN1404080502907