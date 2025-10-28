Iran, Pakistan emphasize expanding strategic cooperation

The visiting Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored the avenues for deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, security, and economic fields.

Strengthening the security position of the two countries in the current diplomatic equations and expanding strategic cooperation to maintain regional stability and security were the main topics discussed between the Iranian and Pakistani officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Omani interior minister met and held talks with Iran’s top security official Larijani to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations.

MA/ISN 1404080603668