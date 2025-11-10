Sanctions removal Iran’s diplomacy goal: SNSC secretary

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference entitled "We and the West”, Ali Larijani stated that Iranians have always sought to lift sanctions and no one is in favor of sanctions. All the objectives of the government and the country’s diplomatic apparatus are in this direction to lift sanctions, but not message has been submitted to the other side.

Negotiations were also held before the recent UN meeting in New York, but the other side refused to accept and continue the talks, Iran’s top security official underlined.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani says that Iranians need to wage a national resistance against the United States, which makes endless demands.

"We are not saying we will not negotiate. The Leader has always told us we should go for negotiations, but such a negotiation must be real, not something that they say in advance would be the results," he noted.

