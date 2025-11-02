Larijani urges for resistance against US's endless demands

Speaking in a seminar held in Tehran on Sunday, Larijani noted that the enemies led by the United States are not arguing that Iran does not need uranium enrichment, after that they will demand Iran limit range of its missiles.

"Now they say you shouldn't have enrichment, the same people who approved of enrichment are now saying you shouldn't have it; so they are opportunists. Their demands are endless; after enrichment, they will say, reduce the range of your missiles and do the same thing in the region as we say," Larijani said.

He continued to say that, "I believe that a national resistance is needed against these demands. Iran and Iranians themselves must stand up to this."

"We are not saying we will not negotiate. The Leader has always told us we should go for negotiations, but such a negotiation must be real, not something that they say in advance would be the results," the top security official of Iran said.

MNA/ISN1404081106515