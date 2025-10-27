Martyrs symbols of courage, resistance against enemies: cmdr.

Speaking in a meeting with the families two martyrs killed during 12-day Israeli war against Iran, the commander emphasized that martyrs are a symbol of bravery and resistance against enemies of the country.

Families of martyrs are the beating heart of the Islamic Establishment, he said, adding that families of martyrs, with their steadfastness and resistance, have been a source of hope and encouragement for the Iranian nation in the most difficult days and during the imposed war.

