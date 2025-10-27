  1. Politics
Martyrs symbols of courage, resistance against enemies: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard says that martyrs are a symbol of courage and resistance against enemies.

Speaking in a meeting with the families two martyrs killed during 12-day Israeli war against Iran, the commander emphasized that martyrs are a symbol of bravery and resistance against enemies of the country.

Families of martyrs are the beating heart of the Islamic Establishment, he said, adding that families of martyrs, with their steadfastness and resistance, have been a source of hope and encouragement for the Iranian nation in the most difficult days and during the imposed war.

