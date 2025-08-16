  1. Politics
Air defense fully ready to defend Islamic Iran: commander

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard says that the air defense forces are courageously and powerfully spearheading the combat to defend Iran's sovereignty.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on an inspection visit to the Fordow-Qom Air Defense Group (Hazrat Masoumeh (AS)) on Saturday.

He visited different parts of the defense unit.

During the visit, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense addressed the forces in the base and remembered the memory of the martyrs in the ranks of the air defense force who became martyred in the June 12-day imposed Israeli war.

He said that "The air defense force is courageously and powerfully at the forefront of defending the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran with all its might."

