Iran air defense to vigorously defend country's airspace

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base made the remarks in a meeting with Hujjat al-Islam Pourkhaghan, Head of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Iran on Monday.

"The air defense forces are guarding the country's airspace with strength and are on alert day and night," said general Sabahifard.

He also stressed that the armed forces will continue to constantly monitor the enemy's airspace, adding that using their superior combat power and trust in God Almighty, they will force the enemy to kneel down in front of them.

A senior Iranian army official said on Sunday that the country has replaced air defences damaged in the recent US-Israel imposed war.

The Israeli regime began an aggression on Iran on June 13 which lasted for the next 12 days. The Iranian armed forces with their crushing response to the Israeli regime's aggression forced the regime and its main backer the United States to ask for a ceasefire. Iran has said its military will keep its finger on the trigger in case the regime resumes aggression in violation of the ceasefire.

