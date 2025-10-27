Iran, Oman ties have endured ups and downs in region

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received for a meeting the Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday.

"Communications and interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman have always been based on brotherhood, mutual respect, and goodwill. The two countries have always been each other's helpers in regional ups and downs," said Pezeshkian in the meeting.

"Oman's efforts in supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of its mediatory efforts and hosting the talks between Tehran and Washington deserve praise and demonstrate the wise and peace-seeking approach of the country's authorities," the president added.

Pezeshkian also pointed to Oman's clear and unequivocal stance in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza and condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, saying that "This humanitarian and Islamic stance from Oman is highly valuable. As Muslims, we appreciate this compassion and support. If all Islamic countries supported the people of Gaza with such an approach, we would not have witnessed the tragic and regrettable events in this region."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the President emphasized the importance of unity among the Islamic Ummah.

He further expressed hope that the visit of the Omani Interior Minister to Tehran will lay the ground for further strengthening of ties and cooperation between the two countries, adding that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand its interactions with Oman in all scientific, economic, cultural, social and political fields, and we hope that this visit will help further develop bilateral relations."

The Omani Interior Minister, for his part, expressed his pleasure at the visit to Iran and meeting with President Pezeshkian, describing the relations between the two countries as privileged and historic. "The relations between Iran and Oman are special, deep and full of honesty, and there is no doubt about it. Your Excellency's visit to Muscat five months ago and the valuable agreements and understandings that were reached then also indicate a clear path for cooperation between the two countries," he added.

Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi went on to express gratitude for the positions of the Iranian President in strengthening relations with Islamic countries, especially Oman, noting that, "This constructive approach by the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been stable in the past decades and has been followed by Oman with the same spirit of brotherhood and goodwill."

He also emphasized said, "We hope that the excellent and strong relations between the two countries will continue with increased strength and determination; we will strive to deepen and enhance these relations as much as possible.

