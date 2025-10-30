Iranian, Omani diplomats discuss mutual ties, regional issues

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to continue consultations and strengthen cooperation.

The visit came within the framework of organizing the 11th edition of Iran-Oman Political Talks.

Iranian deputy foreign minister and Omani foreign minister also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

In addition, the two sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and consultations between Muscat and Tehran on various issues, as well as their support for all efforts to resolve conflicts and differences through dialogue and peaceful solutions in a way that leads to strengthening the bases of security and stability and also exploring avenues for establishing a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

