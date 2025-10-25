IRGC ensures security of Persian Gulf, Hormuz: Tangsiri

Speaking during a ceremony in Bushehr in southern Iran on Saturday, the IRGC Navy commander said that lauded the role played by martyred soldiers who fell in defending their country in different periods of time in history.

He stressed Iran's opposition to the presence of foreign powers beyond the region who come to the Persian Gulf region claiming to be there for security, saying that "The countries of the region are capable of maintaining the security of the strategic waterway of the Persian Gulf.

"The presence of foreign powers and the sale of weapons to the countries of the region are only an excuse for their continued illegitimate presence," General Tangsiri added.

"Today, our armed forces, including the IRGC Navy and the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, have ensured the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf with full might. The world owes a lot to the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to keep this strategic strait open."

It is worth mentioning that the IRGC naval forces are in charge of the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz while the Iranian army naval forces are in charge of the security of the waters Sea of Oman and the north of the Indian Ocean beyond the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/TSN3431922