Gaza death toll tops 68.52k since Oct. 07: Health min.

Some 68,527 Palestinian people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the ministry emphasized.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave has reached 170,395.

The ministry also reported that bodies of eight martyrs have been transferred to the hospital over the past 48 hours, eight of whom were pulled out from the rubble. 13 people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Some 93 Palestinian people have been killed and 337 others have been injured since the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel on October 11, 2025. Also, the bodies of 472 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

