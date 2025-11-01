  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 1, 2025, 5:20 PM

Gaza hospitals receive 22 dead bodies in past 24 hours

Gaza hospitals receive 22 dead bodies in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday hospitals have received, a total of 22 deaths. Five of them newly killed by Israeli attacks and 17 retrieved from under rubble, and 9 injuries in past 24 hours.

In its daily report, the ministry stated that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 68,858, with 170,664 injured.

Since the ceasefire was declared on October 11, 2025, the ministry has recorded 226 deaths and 594 injuries, in addition to the recovery of 499 bodies from various locations, SANA reported. 

30 bodies released Friday by the Israeli authorities, through the Red Cross organization, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 225.

MNA

News ID 238311
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News