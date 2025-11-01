Gaza hospitals receive 22 dead bodies in past 24 hours

In its daily report, the ministry stated that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 68,858, with 170,664 injured.

Since the ceasefire was declared on October 11, 2025, the ministry has recorded 226 deaths and 594 injuries, in addition to the recovery of 499 bodies from various locations, SANA reported.

30 bodies released Friday by the Israeli authorities, through the Red Cross organization, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 225.

