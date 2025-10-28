Gaza death toll rises to 68,531 since Oct. 07: health min.

Some 68,531 Palestinian people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the ministry emphasized.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave has reached 170,402.

The ministry also reported that bodies of four martyrs have been transferred to the hospital over the past 24 hours, two of whom were pulled out from the rubble. Also, seven people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

