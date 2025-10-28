  1. World
Oct 28, 2025, 9:21 PM

Gaza death toll rises to 68,531 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has put the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the enclave since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023 at 68,531.

Some 68,531 Palestinian people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the ministry emphasized.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave has reached 170,402.

The ministry also reported that bodies of four martyrs have been transferred to the hospital over the past 24 hours, two of whom were pulled out from the rubble. Also, seven people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

