Iran signs UN Convention against Cybercrime

Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday.

Jalalzadeh wrote in a post on his X account that on Saturday, Hanoi witnessed global resolve to counter unilateralism in combating cybercrime.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible member of the international community, played a constructive role in the process of drafting this convention over the past four years.

He said, "Today, I signed this convention on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

