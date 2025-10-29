Iran, Vietnam deputy FMs confer on consular affairs

In the meeting, Jalalzadeh underscored Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with East Asian nations, especially Vietnam.

He also pointed to mutual visits by officials from both countries at various levels as evidence of the growing momentum in their bilateral ties.

The two sides exchanged views on consular affairs and stressed the importance of continued efforts to boost cooperation between Tehran and Hanoi.

Jalalzadeh’s visit to Hanoi took place as part of his official trip aimed at promoting collaboration in consular and parliamentary areas, within Iran’s broader strategy to deepen relations with Asian partners.

