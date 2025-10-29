  1. Politics
Iran, Vietnam deputy FMs confer on consular affairs

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, held talks in Hanoi with Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang to discuss consular issues and bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, Jalalzadeh underscored Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with East Asian nations, especially Vietnam.

He also pointed to mutual visits by officials from both countries at various levels as evidence of the growing momentum in their bilateral ties.

The two sides exchanged views on consular affairs and stressed the importance of continued efforts to boost cooperation between Tehran and Hanoi.

Jalalzadeh’s visit to Hanoi took place as part of his official trip aimed at promoting collaboration in consular and parliamentary areas, within Iran’s broader strategy to deepen relations with Asian partners.

