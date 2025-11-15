Military experts confirm Israel's cybersecurity failure

The Cyber Support Front (al-Jabha al-Isnad al-Sibraniyah), which has carried out cyberattacks against many key industrial and military factories of the Zionist regime in recent months, has released a video featuring prominent international experts discussing the regime’s failure to protect its military infrastructure.

A military affairs expert, commenting on the cyberattacks, said that following the breach of data of the Israeli regime’s ministry of war, everything has been exposed, and the vulnerabilities of military equipment have fallen into the hands of the hackers.

For example, the expert said, there are weaknesses that --if Israel’s enemies become aware of them-- they can destroy and disable the Land 400 tank with a single direct shot.

Moreover, officials at the Zionist regime’s ministry of war have adopted a policy of news censorship in response to these cyberattacks, refusing to answer the media and denying that any breach has occurred.

However, with the release of documents by the Cyber Support Front, international media outlets and cybersecurity experts have turned their attention to the incident.

Despite the Israeli regime’s attempts to conceal the breach, it has been under the spotlight in the mainstream media.

