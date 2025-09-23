  1. Culture
Sep 23, 2025

China’s National Day celebrated at embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The National Day of China was celebrated at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran with the participation of Iranian and foreign officials.

The ceremony was attended by Seyed Sattar Hashemi, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, several Iranian lawmakers, and ambassadors from countries including Venezuela, Poland, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Nicaragua, South Africa, Japan, Vietnam, and Oman.

Also present were Iranian business representatives active in China, former Iranian ambassadors to China, and military attachés from different countries stationed in Iran.

The event highlighted Iran-China diplomatic and economic relations and underscored ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

