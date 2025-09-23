China’s National Day celebrated at embassy in Tehran

The ceremony was attended by Seyed Sattar Hashemi, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, several Iranian lawmakers, and ambassadors from countries including Venezuela, Poland, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Nicaragua, South Africa, Japan, Vietnam, and Oman.

Also present were Iranian business representatives active in China, former Iranian ambassadors to China, and military attachés from different countries stationed in Iran.

The event highlighted Iran-China diplomatic and economic relations and underscored ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

MNA/6598488