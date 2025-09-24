Iran-S. Arabia ties on path towards sustainable development

Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri made the comments at the Saudi National Day held in Hotel Espinas in Tehran on Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia is a respectful country for us as the host of the Two Holy Mosques and a friend and brother country. Last year, 86,000 of our fellow Iranians performed Hajj pilgrimage there while more than 200,000 performed Hajj Umrah," he said.

"We value Saudi Arabia's hosting of pilgrims and hope that the relationship between the two countries will expand on a daily basis and these bonds will deepen," he continued.

Salehi Amiri continued by emphasizing the political and regional dimensions of the relations between the two countries, saying that "Iran's view of Saudi Arabia is not only due to the special status of this country and the Two Holy Mosques and hosting pilgrims, but also due to the strategic commonalities between the two sides in the political and regional areas."

He added that "Fortunately, the political relations between the two countries and their relations in general have witnessed an upward trend as the continuous consultations are always underway between the high-ranking officials of the two countries."

MNA/6599853