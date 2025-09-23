Iran, China eye strategic cooperation in AI, digital economy

Speaking at the ceremony of National Day of China at Chinese Embassy in Tehran, attended by a number of members of the Iranian Parliament, ambassadors of foreign countries, including Venezuela, Poland, Russia, Latin America, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Nicaragua, South Africa, Japan, Vietnam, Oman, and also Iranian economic activists in China, former Iranian ambassadors in China, and military attachés of countries residing in Iran, Hashemi pointed to the depth of cultural and historical relations between Tehran and Beijing and highlighted the development of strategic cooperation between the two states in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

“I am very pleased to be here. Today, we have gathered to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Today is a reminder of the steadfast will of a nation that, with a thousand-year-old civilization, embarked on the path of independence and progress with firm determination in 1949. From scientific, technological, and economic achievements to its role in global peace and stability,” he noted.

The minister further pointed out that China has shown that historical roots can be linked to a bright future. The path taken by the Chinese nation, relying on its ancient culture and history, is a testament to the progress achieved through rationality and pragmatism, and is a reflection of the path that China has taken through planning.

"On the behalf of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I seize this opportunity to commend China's achievements in sustainable development, artificial intelligence, and international cooperation," Hashemi further added.

Hashemi added that Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to strengthen comprehensive relations with its civilizational neighbor, the People's Republic of China, in order to contribute to peace and progress in the region and the world through cooperation and synergy.

The National Day of China was celebrated at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran with the participation of Iranian and foreign officials.

