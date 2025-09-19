Iran not to be fooled by EU snapback invoking game

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermons in Tehran University’s campus, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the activation of the snapback mechanism by the European troika, emphasizing, “It should be kept in mind that, after overcoming the crippling sanctions imposed against the country, these issues are mostly psychological and a trick to deceive public opinion.”

As Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated, the current situation in the country is neither "war nor peace," but rather an opportunity for relying upon the domestic capabilities, the cleric emphasized.

Achieving self-confidence and relying on domestic capabilities were significant lessons learned both from the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi-imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and the 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric seized the opportunity to hail the successes of the Iranian youth in scientific and sports areas.

Turning to the 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari underlined that Iran gained an outstanding victory against the Global Arrogance and foiled the malicious conspiracies waged by enemies against the Islamic Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

