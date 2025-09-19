Iran criticizes Macron for dismissing Tehran reasonable offer

In a post on his X account on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Why should President Macron be ‘rushing’ to select an Israeli TV Channel to reject what he admits to be a REASONABLE proposal from Iran and instead reassure his ‘selected’ audience that snap-back is a ‘done deal’?!”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European troika will likely re-impose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month.

When asked in an interview on Israel’s Channel 12 if the so-called snapback sanctions would be triggered, Macron responded in the affirmative, claiming that Iran’s efforts to avoid them were “not serious”.

In late August, the European troika, including France, Germany, and the UK, initiated a 30-day process to re-impose sanctions in the absence of a negotiated deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran has called the EU3’s decision “unjustified, illegal, and lacking any legal basis”.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the EU3 countries, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talked by phone, with both sides noting that there had been no significant advancement towards reaching an agreement.

MA/6594419