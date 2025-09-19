  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2025, 4:00 PM

Iran criticizes Macron for dismissing Tehran reasonable offer

Iran criticizes Macron for dismissing Tehran reasonable offer

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA)– Iran's Foreign Ministry lashed out at French president for rejecting Tehran’s plan to avert the snapback mechanism, saying why Macron would reject a proposal he himself admitted was reasonable.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Why should President Macron be ‘rushing’ to select an Israeli TV Channel to reject what he admits to be a REASONABLE proposal from Iran and instead reassure his ‘selected’ audience that snap-back is a ‘done deal’?!”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European troika will likely re-impose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month.

Iran criticizes Macron for dismissing Tehran reasonable offer

When asked in an interview on Israel’s Channel 12 if the so-called snapback sanctions would be triggered, Macron responded in the affirmative, claiming that Iran’s efforts to avoid them were “not serious”.

In late August, the European troika, including France, Germany, and the UK, initiated a 30-day process to re-impose sanctions in the absence of a negotiated deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran has called the EU3’s decision “unjustified, illegal, and lacking any legal basis”.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the EU3 countries, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talked by phone, with both sides noting that there had been no significant advancement towards reaching an agreement.

MA/6594419

News ID 236635
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News