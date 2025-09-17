Iran, France FMs hold phone call amid snapback talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot held a telephone conversation late Tuesday night, focusing on the escalating tensions surrounding the E3 move on illegally triggering the snapback mechanism.

Barrot expressed concern over the current trajectory of tensions and underscored the importance of preserving space for dialogue and returning to the diplomatic track.

Araghchi strongly rejected the activation of the so-called “snapback” mechanism by European states at the UN Security Council, calling it devoid of any political or legal legitimacy and a move that would only exacerbate the crisis and instability.

Reiterating the purely peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, the Iranian foreign minister recalled the recent agreement reached between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently regarded diplomacy as the sole path to resolve international issues, including its nuclear program, and declared Iran’s readiness for any fair and balanced solution that safeguards mutual interests.

The two ministers also reviewed the state of bilateral relations, including consular matters, and highlighted the necessity of maintaining regular contacts and consultations between Tehran and Paris.

MNA/