UN chief urges diplomacy to avert snapback of Iran sanctions

António Guterres said building trust through dialogue is essential, speaking in response to a question from Iran International's reporter at the UN on Tuesday.

“My appeal to Iran and to the other powers is to use diplomacy and to create the conditions of trust in order to be able to avoid it,” UN Secretary General said.

Guterres added that he has been in contact with both sides and aimed to facilitate discussions.

“Of course, offering my good offices, but it all depends on the diplomatic efforts that are made in order to establish the trust that is needed for the snapback to be avoided,” Guterres said.

Last month, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the UN snapback sanctions mechanism in a partly lapsed 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.

The move initiated a 30-day window for diplomacy before sanctions are due to take effect on October 18.

MNA/