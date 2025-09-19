Iran urges UNSC to choose path of diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he had submitted a practical and sensible proposal to the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at averting an unnecessary crisis.

He made the comments shortly before a UN Security Council session convened to consider triggering the 2015 accord’s so-called snapback mechanism.

"On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I yesterday presented a reasonable and actionable plan to E3/EU counterparts to avert an unnecessary and avoidable crisis in the coming days," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

"Instead of being met with engagement on the substance of this plan, Iran is now faced with a litany of excuses and outright deflection, including the farcical claim that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not represent the entire political establishment."

"I am glad that President Macron acknowledges that the proposal I presented is reasonable. But he, and the world, should also know that I have the full support of the entirety of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including my country's Supreme National Security Council."

"The reality may be that the E3/EU diplomatic apparatus is, in fact, the one that is apparently out of commission."

"It is therefore now high time for the UN Security Council to intervene and choose diplomacy over confrontation. The stakes could not be higher."

He went on to say that Iran has already done its part, including:

1- Signing an agreement with the IAEA which opens a new chapter of cooperation, in line with our domestic and international obligations, despite the unlawful bombing of its safeguarded nuclear facilities.

2- Introducing a creative, fair, and balanced proposal which addresses genuine concerns and is mutually beneficial. Turning this idea into action can be prompt and resolve the respective bottom lines to avert a crisis.

"There is a way forward, but Iran cannot be the sole responsible actor," Araghchi concluded.

