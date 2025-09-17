Iran to discuss nuclear issue with European partners in US

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that imposing visa restrictions on delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran to United Nations meetings in New York is not new, but this time the measures are unprecedented and openly violate the US’s commitments as host country, further undermining its credibility.

He added that some visas have been issued, but detailed information from colleagues in New York and Geneva is still awaited. "Once received, decisions will be made regarding the composition of the Iranian delegation and its participation."

He went on to say that Iran will use the opportunity of the UN General Assembly and other international meetings to clarify its positions and engage in dialogue with other countries on regional and international developments.

"During this trip, given the current sensitive circumstances regarding nuclear issues and the reinstatement of previously annulled UN Security Council resolutions, Iran plans to hold talks with European and other countries," he underlined.

Regarding the snapback mechanism, he said that Tehran cannot read intentions, but Iran will definitely not give up its positions and legitimate rights under their illegal pressure. "Talks are continuing, and we hope that the opposing sides will conclude that escalating tensions will not benefit anyone."

MNA/